Kern Living: Dental Hygiene Month with Omni Family Health

Kern Living
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 19, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Angelica Fox, Associate Dental Director at Omni Family Health, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health's many dental services, getting dental care without insurance, keeping your smile healthy, Halloween, and Dental Hygiene Month.

October is National Dental Hygiene Month. The month was made to remind the public to brush their teeth twice a day, floss once a day, use mouthwash, and schedule regular dental checkups.

Omni Family Health
