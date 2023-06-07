Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Dr. Meleeka Clary

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with director and clinical psychologist Dr. Meleeka Clary about her film "Three Corners of Deception."
Dr Meleeka Clary
23ABC
Dr Meleeka Clary
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 17:20:26-04

Segment Aired: June 7, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with director and clinical psychologist Dr. Meleeka Clary about her film "Three Corners of Deception."

Dr. Meleeka Clary | KERN LIVING

Dr Meleeka Clary
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | IMDb

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture