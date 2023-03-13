Kern Living: Dutch Bros
New Drinks on Tap!
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 15:06:08-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERN LIVING) — On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson and production god Greg Deras heads back to Dutch Bros to check out some of their new drinks.
Dutch Bros | KERN LIVING
Dutch Bros
Multiple Locations
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.