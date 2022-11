KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Bianca Rodriguez, Health Education Supervisor at Omni Family Health, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the challenge of eating healthy during the holiday season and the bigger challenge of getting kids to eat healthy during the festivities. They also talk about overeating, weight gain, and getting back on a healthy track.

Kern Living: Eating Healthy During the Holidays with Omni Family Health

Omni Family Health

