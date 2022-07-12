Watch Now
Kern Living: Get It Twisted Food Truck

Kern Living
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 12, 2022
2022-07-12

SPONSORED CONTENT — On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson introduces you to a 17-year-old food truck owner. Alex Muralles, the owner of Get It Twisted, talks about the inspiration for starting up his own food truck: providing for his family and building a path for his own future. Plus, Ryan gets to try out some of their best potato on stick creations, including the classic with cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onions and another featuring hot Cheetos and cheese.

Get It Twisted
Facebook | Instagram

