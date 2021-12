SPONSORED CONTENT — One thing Jessica Wills never gets tired of is tacos! Christal Rodriguez of Tacos Humilde joins Jessica on Kern Living to talk about great Mexican food. They talk about how the restaurant started at home and how it has grown to a full-scale restaurant in Delano.

Kern Living: Great Mexican Food at Tacos Humilde

Tacos Humilde

Instagram

1625 Cecil Ave, Delano