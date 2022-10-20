BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kassie Mullican, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA), and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about obtaining guardianship of children.

GBLA has two projects relating to guardianship: the grandparent guardianship project and the caregiver project. The grandparent guardianship project is meant for those over the age of 55 with a minor living with them. Meanwhile, the caregiver project gives individuals the opportunity to take guardianship of children five years old and younger and potentially their older siblings.

Kern Living: Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

