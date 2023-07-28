Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance Seniors Law Center

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Kassie Mullican of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance about the Seniors Law Center and what it can do for elderly Kern County residents.
senior living.jpeg
Scripps National
Today, there are 268 senior living villages with more than 40,000 members in the U.S.<br/>
senior living.jpeg
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 17:16:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Kassie Mullican of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance about the Seniors Law Center and what it can do for elderly Kern County residents.

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance | KERN LIVING

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Marvelous Wonderettes Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets for Dinner and a Show