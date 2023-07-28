Kern Living: Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance Seniors Law Center
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Kassie Mullican of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance about the Seniors Law Center and what it can do for elderly Kern County residents.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 17:16:54-04
Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
