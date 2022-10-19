KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Yessica Diaz-Conti, Account Coordinator for Houchin Community Blood Bank, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Houchin's new program aimed at high schoolers, the Houchin Heartbeat Program. High school students who donate blood through the Houchin Heartbeats Program will receive a free pizza from Rusty's Pizza Parlor and a Houchin Heartbeats t-shirt.

Kern Living: Houchin Heartbeats with Houchin Community Blood Bank

Houchin Community Blood Bank

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook