Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Houchin Heartbeats with Houchin Community Blood Bank

Kern Living: Houchin Heartbeats
Kern Living
Kern Living: Houchin Heartbeats
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 17:18:07-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Yessica Diaz-Conti, Account Coordinator for Houchin Community Blood Bank, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Houchin's new program aimed at high schoolers, the Houchin Heartbeat Program. High school students who donate blood through the Houchin Heartbeats Program will receive a free pizza from Rusty's Pizza Parlor and a Houchin Heartbeats t-shirt.

Kern Living: Houchin Heartbeats with Houchin Community Blood Bank

Houchin Community Blood Bank
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!