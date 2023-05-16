Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Hypertension with Omni Family Health

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he has a chat with Deanna Padilla, Associate Medical Director for Omni Family Health, about hypertension (aka high blood pressure).
Blood pressure drug recall expands again
Image copyright 2012 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Adam Berry
<p>A doctor speaks to a patient as a sphygmomanometer, or blood pressure meter, lies on his desk on September 5, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. </p>
Blood pressure drug recall expands again
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 18:28:26-04

Segment Aired: May 15, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he has a chat with Deanna Padilla, Associate Medical Director for Omni Family Health, about hypertension (aka high blood pressure).

Omni Family Health | KERN LIVING

Omni Family Health
Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23rd Annual Latino Food Festival Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off

Win Tickets for Two