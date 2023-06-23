Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Injury Settlements with B&D Law

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Alina Dermendjian about injuries from traffic accidents and potential settlements.
Car Accident
Associated Press
Car Accident
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 18:39:16-04

(KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Alina Dermendjian about injuries from traffic accidents and potential settlements.

B&D Law Group | KERN LIVING

B&D Law Group, APLC
(661) 200-0555
4900 California Ave Tower B
2nd Floor
Bakersfield, CA 93309
Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIN

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School