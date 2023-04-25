Kern Living: Julie Uhrman, Angel City Football Club
Kyusung Gong/AP
Angel City FC forward Jun Endo, center, celebrates her canceled goal during an NWSL soccer match against the NJ/NY Gotham, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. The goal was canceled due to a foul. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 3:23 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 18:27:23-04
Original Segment Aired: April 21, 2023
In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson talks with the president of Angel City Football Club, Julie Uhrman about bringing women's professional soccer to the LA area.
Julie Uhrman, Angel City FC | KERN LIVING
