SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern Living host Ryan Nelson visits La Imperial Taqueria, a family-owned business with three locations in Bakersfield, Shafter and Wasco known for its tortillas hand-made from scratch and their home-cooked meals. The popular tacos feature thirteen different types of meats.

Kern Living: La Imperial Taqueria

La Imperial Taqueria

Instagram

4208 Rosedale Hwy # 308, Bakersfield

(661) 447-4582

189 E Lerdo Hwy, Shafter

(661) 746-1717

922 7th St, Wasco

(661) 758-2975