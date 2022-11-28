KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Deanna Padilla, NP, an Associate Medical Director at Omni Family Health, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, and ways to prevent it. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Omni is taking this time to encourage the public to take care of their lungs by getting check-ups and quitting smoking, both of which Omni provides resources for.

Kern Living: Lung Cancer Awareness Month with Omni Family Health

Omni Family Health

