Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Matters of the Heart

Kern Living host Ryan Nelson talks matters of the heart
Woman Holding Heart (FILE)
Kern Living
Woman Holding Heart (FILE)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 13:30:14-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Kern Living) — On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson talks about how Your Health Matters with Deanna Padilla, a nurse practitioner and associated medical director for Omni Family Health.

Matters of the Heart | KERN LIVING

Omni Family Health
Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets

Win Tickets