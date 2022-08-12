Kern Living
Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services stops by Kern Living to introduce host Ryan Nelson to a Carney who is looking for his forever home. Carney will make someone an awesome house pet.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 17:51:06-04
Kern Living: Meet Carney
Kern County Animal Services
3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield
(661) 868-7100
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
