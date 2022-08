Kern Living

Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 08, 2022

(KERN LIVING) — Deanna Padilla from Omni Family Health joins host Ryan Nelson to talk about National Health Center Week. Kern Living: National Health Center Week Omni Family Health

Facebook 1014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

1022 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

4900 California Avenue Suite 100B, Bakersfield

2811 H Street, Bakersfield

4131 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield

210 N. Chester Avenue, Bakersfield

525 Roberts Lane, Bakersfield

4600 Panama Lane Suite 102B, Bakersfield

3409 Calloway Drive Building 300, Bakersfield

1701 Stine Road, Bakersfield

4151 Mexicali Drive, Bakersfield

1451 White Lane, Bakersfield

277 E. Front Street, Buttonwillow

912 Fremont Street, Delano

1215 Jefferson Street, Delano

1001 Main Street, Delano

21138 Paso Robles Highway, Lost Hills

1133 N. Chelsea Street, Ridgecrest

655 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter

659 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter

320 James Street, Shafter

1100 4th Street, Taft

161 N. Mill Street, Tehachapi

2101 7th Street, Wasco Get More Out of Life with Kern Living on 23ABC

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.