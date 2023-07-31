Watch Now
Kern Living: National Healthcare Center Week with Omni Family Health

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Jenee Newman, a registered dental hygenist with Omni Family Health, about National Healthcare Center Week.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 31, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Jenee Newman, a registered dental hygenist with Omni Family Health, about National Healthcare Center Week.

National Healthcare Center Week | KERN LIVING

