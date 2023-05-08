Kern Living: National Nurses Week with Omni Family Health
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Justina Adangai, a nurse practitioner with Omni Family Health, about National Nurses Week.
Posted at 1:45 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 16:46:44-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Justina Adangai, a nurse practitioner with Omni Family Health, about National Nurses Week.
National Nurses Week | KERN LIVING
Omni Family Health
Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.