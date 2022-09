BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson and guest Peter Tawfik, Senior Director of Pharmacy at Omni Family Health, as they discuss Omni Family Health's pharmacies and their history, who can use Omni pharmacies, and the newest Omni expansion in East Bakersfield.

The newest Omni pharmacy will be located at 6700 Niles St.

Kern Living: Omni Family Health

