Original Segment Aired: March 21, 2023

In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson goes back to college... sort of. He visits the California State University of Bakersfield to learn about how to prepare for natural disasters.

Community Preparedness Event

March 25, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: CSUB Campus

Don Hart East Lawn

9001 Stockdale Hwy

Bakersfield, CA