BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join S&S Homes Vice President Gary Axelsen and Sales Consultant Vali Nemetz as they detail Vista Montaire, S&S Homes' new development project in the northeast side of Bakersfield, as well as talk about the love that can only come from a family-owned and operated business.

Kern Living: S&S Homes

S&S Homes

Instagram