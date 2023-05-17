Watch Now
Kern Living: Seniors Law Center at Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

Join host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Yarnell Sherrell from the Seniors Law Center, a division of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, about free civil legal services for senior citizens.
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Yarnell Sherrell from the Seniors Law Center, a division of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, about free civil legal services for senior citizens.

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance | KERN LIVING

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
