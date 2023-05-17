Kern Living: Seniors Law Center at Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
Join host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Yarnell Sherrell from the Seniors Law Center, a division of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, about free civil legal services for senior citizens.
23ABC News
File image shows two senior citizens holding hands.
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 17:34:47-04
Segment Aired: May 17, 2023
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Yarnell Sherrell from the Seniors Law Center, a division of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, about free civil legal services for senior citizens.
Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance | KERN LIVING
Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.