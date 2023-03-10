Kern Living: Taco Bros
It's Taco March Madness
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 15:49:39-05
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERN LIVING) — In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson visits one of Kern County's most popular taco places: Taco Bros as part of March Taco Madness.
Taco Bros | KERN LIVING
Taco Bros
(661) 412-7573
4521 Ming Ave
Bakersfield, CA
Facebook | Instagram | Yelp!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.