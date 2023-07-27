Watch Now
Kern Living: 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

"The Marvelous Wonderettes" is a 1950s and 60s-themed jukebox musical set during the 1958 Springfield High School Prom. The show focuses on four girls: Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy.
23ABC
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 27, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he visits the Stars Theatre in preparation for its upcoming show, "The Marvelous Wonderettes."

"The Marvelous Wonderettes" is a 1950s and 60s-themed jukebox musical set during the 1958 Springfield High School Prom. The show focuses on four girls (Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy) while paying homage to Songleader Squads.

Want tickets to "The Marvelous Wonderettes?" Click here!

