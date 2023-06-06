Watch Now
Kern Living: 'Tis A Pity She's A Whore'

"Tis A Pity She's A Whore" is a drama that focuses on incest, betrayal, obsession, violence, love, and revenge. The play can be described as "a more dark, twisted version of 'Romeo and Juliet'."
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 06, 2023
Segment Aired: June 6, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he sits down and has a chat with Justine Luevano and Jesse Magdeleno, the actors for Annabella and Giovanni in the upcoming Stars Playhouse show "Tis A Pity She's A Whore."

