Kern Living: 'Tis A Pity She's A Whore'

Segment Aired: June 6, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he sits down and has a chat with Justine Luevano and Jesse Magdeleno, the actors for Annabella and Giovanni in the upcoming Stars Playhouse show "Tis A Pity She's A Whore."

"Tis A Pity She's A Whore" is a drama that focuses on themes such as incest, betrayal, obsession, love, violence, and revenge. The play can be described as "a more dark, twisted version of 'Romeo and Juliet'."

'Tis A Pity She's A Whore' | KERN LIVING

Stars Playhouse

