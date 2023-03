LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERN LIVING) — In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson talks with attorney Bryan Geoulla of Seven Law Group and what you need to know about California's "Lemon Law."

What is California's Lemon Law? | KERN LIVING

Seven Law Group, APC

(310) 525-2244

10700 Santa Monica Blvd

Suite 214

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Facebook| Instagram | Yelp!