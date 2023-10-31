STARS PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS: “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord”

STARS ODDDL

BAKERSFIELD, CA—Stars Playhouse is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated production of "Our Dear Dead Drug Lord" by the talented playwright Alexis Scheer. "Our Dear Dead Drug Lord"is a provocative and intense theatrical experience that delves into the complex world of teenage friendship and the allure of the forbidden. The play's exploration of secrets, rebellion, and unexpected alliances adds a layer of excitement and anticipation, making it an ideal choice for those seeking thrilling and thought-provoking entertainment during the Halloween season. While it may not be a traditional horror story, "Our Dear Dead Drug Lord" weaves a tale filled with dark twists and psychological intrigue that will leave audiences spellbound.

Tickets for “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” range from $15 to $25 and are available by calling (661) 325-6100 or visiting bmtstars.com/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office located at 1931 Chester Avenue, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

