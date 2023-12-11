Stars Theatre Presents: Beauty & the Beast

Get ready to get into the Holiday spirit as Stars Theatre Restaurant presents “Disney's Beauty and the Beast: The Musical.” The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Tickets range from $30 - $80 and are available by calling (661) 325-6100 or visiting bmtstars.com/tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased at the box office located at 1931 Chester Avenue, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

