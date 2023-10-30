STARS Theatre Restaurant Presents: Young Frankenstein

KL Young Frankenstein

Get ready to get into the Halloween spirit as Stars Restaurant Theatre presents “The Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein!” This campy parody of a horror movie classic is a sure fire way to kick off Spooky Season. Based on the 1974 Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks movie of the same name, Young Frankenstein will have audiences laughing and screaming and its perfect for the family.

Tickets range from $30 - $80 and are available by calling (661) 325-6100 or visiting bmtstars.com/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office located at 1931 Chester Avenue, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

