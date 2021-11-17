Watch
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Town & Country Village Shopping Center Annual Tree Lighting

items.[0].image.alt
Kern Living
Town & Country Village Shopping Center Annual Tree Lighting, Kern Living
Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 17:28:25-05

(KERN LIVING) — The brightest night of the year is approaching as the Town and Country Village shopping Center prepares for the Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 26th, the day after Thanksgiving. Event Organizer Rhonda Collins joined Jessica Wills on Kern Living to talk about some of the fun things at the event and who it benefits.

Kern Living: Town & Country Village Shopping Center Annual Tree Lighting

Town and Country Village Shopping Center
Facebook | Instagram
8200 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM