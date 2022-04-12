Long Beach, Sacramento among the best places to celebrate Easter

(WALLETHUB) — Easter is typically a big consumer holiday that rakes in billions and gives Americans toothaches. We’re likely to see a boom in spending this year, too, as the pandemic restrictions of the past two years are mostly gone and more people will celebrate in person. In the weeks leading up to the holiday, grocery stores will offer an abundance of seasonal foods like chocolate bunnies and marshmallow peeps, as well as extra eggs for people who want to dye them.

But some Americans will feel the Easter spirit more than others, depending on where they live.

To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 17, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 13 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population.

Locally, Bakersfield came in 47th overall. It was 19th when it comes to "Easter Observers," 85th in "Easter Traditions," 49th in "Kid's Easter" and 35th in "Easter Weather."

Fresno was 46th overall, followed by San Jose (37th), San Francisco (39th), San Diego (50th), Santa Ana (53rd), Los Angeles (65th), Riverside (66th), Irvine (74th), Stockton (81st), Fremont (84th), Chula Vista (90th), and San Bernardino (92nd)

Here are the Top 20 Best Places to Celebrate Easter: