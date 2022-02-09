Watch
Love and logins: Who gets custody of passwords in a breakup?

Ryan Cohen/AP
This image provided by Ryan Cohen shows, from left, Ryan Cohen, his wife, Emily Taffel, and Taffel's former boyfriend, Sam Rubman, on Feb. 3, 2022, in Coral Springs, Fla. In the era of intense cybersecurity and calls for multifactor lockdown of all things digital, the three share several logins to streaming services.
NEW YORK (AP) — When love goes wrong, exactly what is today's etiquette on maintaining joint access to streaming and other online services?

Harold Li of the encryption service ExpressVPN says nearly 8 in 10 Americans who are in a relationship share passwords across nearly every digital platform. That ranges from social media to email and cell phone to mobile wallets.

He called sharing passwords in the digital era a sign of trust and affection akin to the gift of a letterman jacket or an exchange of school locker combinations. But the romantic gesture can pose serious risks to personal privacy when even the closest relationship ends.

