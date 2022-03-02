Watch
New Dr. Seuss-inspired books to feature diverse creators

Steven Senne/AP
FILE — A mural that features Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, covers part of a wall near an entrance at The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, May 4, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. Sketches of fantastic creatures by Dr. Seuss that have never before been published will see the light of day in new books being written and illustrated by an inclusive group of up-and-coming authors and artists, the company that owns the intellectual property rights to Dr. Seuss' works announced Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 09:21:48-05

(AP) — Sketches by Dr. Seuss that have never been published will see the light of day in a series of books being written and illustrated by a diverse group of up-and-coming authors and artists.

The company that owns the intellectual property rights to Dr. Seuss’ works said Wednesday the books will include original stories inspired by previously unpublished illustrations selected from the author’s archives at the University of California San Diego.

The announcement comes one year after the business announced it would stop publishing six titles by Dr. Seuss because they included racist images.

The real name of the author from Springfield, Massachusetts, was Theodor Geisel.

