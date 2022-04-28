Watch
Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE- A man and woman walk under trees down a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco. People in the final stretches of their working years feel less prepared to successfully age in their own homes than those who are 65 and older and already likely to have shifted into their retirement years. That age gap is among the key findings of The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 19:11:24-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The older you are, the less you fret about staying in your own home or community as you age.

That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in place than those 50-64.

Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible.

But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10.

The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

