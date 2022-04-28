Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The older you are, the less you fret about staying in your own home or community as you age.

That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in place than those 50-64.

Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible.

But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10.

The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.