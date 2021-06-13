Outlet at Tejon's ART at OAT: An Instagrammable installation for California Dreamers

The Outlets at Tejon are immersing shoppers in the California dream with nine art installations around the shops.

The freestanding walls are created by three Bakersfield artists and they all have themes that are odes to California, from a desert theme, to poppies, citrus and even a California bear.

The freestanding art walls are at the outlets for the public to Instagram to their heart’s content, for the next two weeks, in honor of Outlet at Tejon’s newest tenant Bird Dog Arts.

“So Bird Dog arts is a one of a kind, California one-stop shop for the art world, Becca Bland, Marketing Director of Outlets at Tejon said. “So that’s all of the artists represented there, whether fine jewelry, sculptures, paintings, are all from California: Northern, Southern and Central.”

Bird Dog Arts will be open to the public on July second.

You can watch a tour of the outdoor installations in the video above!

