Rounding life's second curve a hard road of self-discovery

Work-Life's Second Act
FILE - Commuters walk through a corridor in the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York on June 21, 2019. The pandemic’s Great Resignation has produced a Great Reinvention as more people of all ages have given up on jobs and find themselves pondering the work-life balance that lends meaning to their lives. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 18:41:18-04

NEW YORK (AP) — With the pandemic’s Great Resignation has come a Great Reinvention as more people of all ages have given up on jobs as they ponder the work-life balance that lends meaning to their lives.

At times, it’s transforming a side hustle. In other cases, it’s chasing a long-dormant dream. In still more, it’s a complete surprise.

Happiness researcher Arthur C. Brooks takes up the quest in his latest book, “Strength to Strength.”

The bottom line, he tells The Associated Press, is to turn life's problems into opportunities for self-reflection.

Some who have made it through to the other side urge the uninitiated to make sure their pivot is a meaningful one.

