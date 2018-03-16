Sonic Drive-In selling pickle juice slushes

Mostly Cloudy
As we get closer to summer, Sonic Drive-In will have the perfect slush flavor to cool you down: Pickle juice.
Food and Wine reports the fast food restaurant will roll out Pickle Juice Snow Cone slushes starting in June.
Taste testers say it's not as bad as you might think.
It's sweet and tangy.
It's also a great partner with burgers, hot dogs, and tater tots.
Pickle flavored drinks are a trend in the U.S. There are bars serving the juice in shots and even a pickle juice flavored sports drink on the market.
U.K. Metropolitan Police have opened a murder investigation into the death of a Russian businessman at his London home.
Sweden reiterated its pledge to help facilitate talks between North Korea and the U.S.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma faces 16 corruption charges stemming from a government arms deal made in 1999.
