Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

Sony's PlayStation buys Bungie, game studio with Xbox ties

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This June 13, 2013, file photo shows the Sony booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles.
Games E3 Sony
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 15:21:05-05

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — PlayStation-maker Sony is escalating its competition with Xbox-maker Microsoft by buying the video game studio behind one of Xbox’s hit games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment said Monday it would spend $3.6 billion to buy Bungie Inc., an independent game publisher based in Bellevue, Washington. Bungie makes the popular game franchise Destiny and was the original developer of Xbox-owned Halo.

Microsoft bought Bungie in 2000, but spun off the game studio in 2007 while retaining the intellectual property rights to the Halo franchise.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement