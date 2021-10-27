Tips if you are planning on traveling this Thanksgiving

(KERO) — Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away but it's not too early to start planning if you're going to be traveling.

There are some things you can keep in mind to approach this travel season differently than last year and save some cash if something goes wrong.

Sara Rathner, a credit and travel expert with Nerdwallet says "Use a credit card with travel protections to do to make all of your bookings. These are built-in protections that don't cost you additional money. They can help you get money back if your trip is substantially delayed or canceled. If you have to cancel your trip because you're sick, even if your bags get lost or damaged, you can get money back to help pay for new clothes."

Also, be sure to look over airline and hotel policies before booking anything so you know what's covered if they cancel or you do.

A separate travel insurance policy could be helpful.

If you're hitting the road, download apps beforehand that let you compare gas prices. That way you can plan the most cost-effective route.