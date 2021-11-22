Watch
What Thanksgiving foods can a dog safely eat?

Haven Daley/AP
Owner DeDe Boies pets her dog Bunny, who guards turkeys from predators, in a turkey pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Many turkey farmers are worried their biggest birds won't end up on Thanksgiving tables. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional Thanksgiving feast is being downsized. Fewer people at Thanksgiving tables means many families will buy smaller turkeys, or none at all. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Dog Thanksgiving
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:53:00-05

It's not just humans who get to enjoy Thanksgiving feasts — dogs across the country will likely get their share of scraps from the dinner table as Americans gather for the annual holiday.

But the American Kennel Club warns that not every Thanksgiving treat is safe for dogs to eat — turkey bones in particular.

While it may be tempting to "give a dog its bone" from a turkey carcass, the American Kennel Club warns that bones could potentially cause damage to a dog's digestive tract.

Luckily, the AKC has published a list of Thanksgiving foods that dogs can eat so they can enjoy the holiday as well.

Safe and healthy Thanksgiving foods for dogs

  • Sweet potato
  • Baked or boiled potato
  • Sliced apples
  • Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Pumpkin puree

Unsafe and unhealthy Thanksgiving foods for dogs

  • Turkey bones or skin
  • Gravy
  • Casseroles
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Creamed peas
  • Chocolate
  • Raisins or grapes
  • Onions and garlic
  • Ham

Read more about Thanksgiving foods for dogs at the AKC's website.

