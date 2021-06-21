Watch
When it comes to heated divorce, pets aren't people too

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - A couple walks their dog in Los Angeles, on Jan. 24, 2021. In the eyes of the law, pets are property when it comes to divorce. But new ways of working out custody of the dog, cat or parrot have sprung up in recent years. There are special mediators and a push for “petnups” to avoid courtroom disputes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 21, 2021
In the eyes of the law, pets are property when it comes to divorce. But new ways of working out custody of the dog, cat or parrot have sprung up in recent years.

There are special mediators and a push for so-called “petnups” to avoid courtroom disputes.

Alaska, California and Illinois are among states that have enacted laws giving judges leeway to consider the best interests of pets. The approach is not unlike what judges do for children.

A bill is pending in New York state to take the same approach.

