Women say they do most chores, child care: AP-NORC poll

(AP) — Many couples who don’t have children expect that they'll more or less share household duties equally should they have kids one day.

But a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 35% of mothers report doing more than their partner for each of eight specified household responsibilities.

That compares with just 3% of fathers who report the same.

About half of mothers say they're completely or mostly responsible for providing transportation to their kids.

Only about a quarter of fathers say they're responsible for all or most of it.

