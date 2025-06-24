Watch Now
Local Experts

Actions

HOLDERS HEATING AND AIR

20yr Anniversary Logo - wout plumbing_REC.png
HOLDERS
20yr Anniversary Logo - wout plumbing_REC.png
Posted
and last updated

Holders Air Conditioning & Heating is a family-owned and operated service company based in Bakersfield, CA that provides quality heating, air conditioning, and indoor air quality services to residential and commercial properties throughout Kern County.
Backed by over 80 years of combined experience from 3 generations of HVAC experts, we are proud to be a trusted & leading service team in the area. From system tune-ups to repairs and installations, our professional team ensures a job done right every time without cutting corners.

Visit our website now.

Heating System Check

HOLDERS LE 1

Stay Warm This Winter

HOLDERS LE 2

Interior Air Quality

HOLDERS LE 3

Summer Preperations

HOLDERS LE 4

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

06/24/2025

Sunny

93° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

06/25/2025

Sunny

97° / 69°

0%

Thursday

06/26/2025

Sunny

100° / 69°

0%

Friday

06/27/2025

Sunny

101° / 73°

0%

Saturday

06/28/2025

Sunny

103° / 73°

0%

Sunday

06/29/2025

Sunny

103° / 73°

0%

Monday

06/30/2025

Sunny

103° / 73°

0%

Tuesday

07/01/2025

Sunny

102° / 74°

0%