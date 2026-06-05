MindDivers is here to help you navigate life’s challenges and rediscover your balance. Founded by psychologist Dr. Debra Winegarden, our compassionate team provides therapy for individuals, couples, and families, along with trauma-focused and psychiatric care. With multiple locations across Central California, we make it easy to access personalized, professional support that’s tailored to your unique needs.

We believe healing is a journey and we’ll walk it with you. At MindDivers, we combine proven, evidence-based therapies with a caring approach that considers your whole well-being. Whether you’re coping with stress, working through relationship struggles, or seeking recovery from trauma, we’re dedicated to helping you build resilience, find clarity, and move forward with confidence.

BREAKING THE STIGMA

MINDDIVERS BREAKING THE STIGMA

ACCESS TO CARE