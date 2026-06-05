Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Local Experts

Actions

MINDDIVERS

MINDDIVERS.png
MINDDIVERS
MINDDIVERS.png
Posted
and last updated

MindDivers is here to help you navigate life’s challenges and rediscover your balance. Founded by psychologist Dr. Debra Winegarden, our compassionate team provides therapy for individuals, couples, and families, along with trauma-focused and psychiatric care. With multiple locations across Central California, we make it easy to access personalized, professional support that’s tailored to your unique needs.

We believe healing is a journey and we’ll walk it with you. At MindDivers, we combine proven, evidence-based therapies with a caring approach that considers your whole well-being. Whether you’re coping with stress, working through relationship struggles, or seeking recovery from trauma, we’re dedicated to helping you build resilience, find clarity, and move forward with confidence.

BREAKING THE STIGMA

MINDDIVERS BREAKING THE STIGMA

ACCESS TO CARE

MINDDIVERS ACCESS CARE

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

06/05/2026

Sunny

101° / 71°

0%

Saturday

06/06/2026

Sunny

96° / 63°

0%

Sunday

06/07/2026

Sunny

90° / 62°

0%

Monday

06/08/2026

Mostly Sunny

86° / 62°

0%

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Sunny

85° / 62°

0%

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Sunny

86° / 63°

1%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Sunny

94° / 67°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%