Stockdale Podiatry Group was originally founded in the early 1980’s and was located in Southwest Bakersfield California. As the city of Bakersfield grew so did Stockdale Podiatry. The original office was no more than one doctor with two treatment rooms. We now boast 9 Podiatric Physicians in 4 various locations throughout the Central Valley.

As a group we have been proud to serve our community with quality foot care.

We treat all aspects of foot and ankle conditions from the skin, to musculoskeletal injuries, to diabetic foot care. At Stockdale Podiatry Group our focus is to return you, the patient to fully functioning ability as quickly as possible with a heavy emphasis on quality of life.

Our skilled group of doctors generally start with proven conservative measures, but we have the ability to perform surgery if necessary to treat your foot ailment. Please do not hesitate to call our friendly, knowledgeable staff with questions. We are looking forward to hearing from you.

In 2016, the practice was re-located to the corner of Stockdale Highway and Stine Road in order to obtain more space, afford patients a more comfortable atmosphere and offer more exclusive parking. Each treatment room is spacious with comfortable exam chars, and a flatscreen TV.

Our office prides itself in offering patients the latest and greatest technology available to diagnosis and treat foot and ankle issues. We utilize a comprehensive electronic medical record system (NOT), digital radiography and computerized scanner to evaluate foot pressures.

32105 SPG TIP 1 DIABETES