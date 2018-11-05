--> 23ABC News Kern Back In Business The Now Democracy2018 Weather Traffic All Sections Kern Back In Business The Now Democracy2018 Weather + School Closings and Delays Weather Radar Daily Forecast Weather Alerts Hourly Forecast Weather Cams News + Hello humankindness Morning Trends 23ABC Investigations Local Tracking Terrorism State Pet Of The Week US | World News Slideshows Made In Kern County Irresistible Financial Fitness Zone Newsy Videos Politics Conquering Addiction DecodeDC Your Health Matters 23ABC Social Live Local advisers Entertainment + Contests Right This Minute METV Bakersfield The List Crosswords Sudoku Pickler and Ben Show Traffic + Drive Times Gas Prices Traffic Cameras Lifestyle + Simply Sweet Allison At The Table Family Education The Chew Community Calendar Marketplace + California Lottery Results Money Sports + Local Sports Student Athletes 23FNL CSUB 'Runners Recap About Us + Newstips Staff Bios Contact Us TV Listings Advertise 23ABC Jobs RSS Support Video + Live Video Current 69 Fair 3-Day Forecast HI: -° LO: 51° HI: -° LO: 51° HI: -° LO: 51° More Weather Sign In + Newsletters Sign Out + Manage Email Preferences Alerts Find your polling place - Nov. General Elections 1 More Alert Share your humankindness story LIVE: California Senate and House Balance Of Power - Voting Results 2018 Nov 5, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago THE BELOW IS TESTING DATA