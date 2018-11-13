National Young Readers Day: Top Trending Books

As we celebrate Young Readers Day today, take a look at the top trending young adult books in the U.S.

1. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

This 2017 novel follows the events in the life of a black 16-year-old girl, Starr Carter, who moves between two worlds, the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance is shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend, Khalil at the hands of a police officer.

2. Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel by Val Emmich with Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

This stage musical tells the story of Evan Hansen, a high school senior with severe social anxiety, who through a giant misunderstanding becomes entangled in the aftermath of a classmates suicide.

3. Bridge of Clay by Markus Zusak

This novel follows the story of five brothers who bring each other up in a world run by their own rules following their father's disappearance. At the center of the family is Clay, who will build a bridge for his family, past, etc.

4. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

This young adult fantasy novel follows Zélie Adebola, who sets out on a task to restore magic in the country of Orisha.

5. Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

This young adult novel centers around a 16-year-old girl, Aza Holmes who lives with multiple anxiety disorders and her search for a fugitive billionaire.

6. Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

This novel takes place in sixty important seconds, the time it takes 15-year-old Will to decide whether or not he's going to murder the person who killed his brother.

7. Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel by A.W. Jantha

This beloved Halloween story has a fresh retelling of the original movie and also has a sequel that continues the story with a new generation.

8. What if It's Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera

This novel tells the story of Ben and Arthur who meet and learn to figure out if the universe is pushing them together or if it's actually pulling them apart.

9. One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus

This novel, perfect for fans of the Breakfast Club, Pretty Little Liars and Gossip girl looks at give students who end up in detention. One of the students dies before he can post their deepest secrets online and investigators conclude that it's no accident. That leaves them all as suspects.

10. Thunderhead by Neal Shusterman

This novel is the chilling sequel to the book Scythe and how characters Rowan and Citra take opposite stances on the morality of the Scythedom.

The above list was based off of the most recent New York Times best selling Young Adult novel list.