Turn frozen chicken nuggets into orange chicken with this easy recipe

If your kids are anything like mine, orange chicken is the only type of protein they like better than classic chicken nuggets. But combine the two? Now you’ve got a meal that will have the entire family begging for seconds — and it turns out it’s surprisingly easy to make.

This quick recipe comes from Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons, and it involves just four ingredients that you can get at any grocery store. Better still, it doesn’t require any more time than it takes to make plain-Jane nuggets. You simply mix and microwave the sauce while the chicken is in the oven and presto: You’ve got a fancy, fun dish that goes well with a variety of sides.

How To Make Easy Orange Chicken

The ingredients and instructions to make easy orange chicken are simple. For ingredients, you’ll need:

5 cups of your favorite frozen chicken nuggets (though the dish will work well with a variety of meats including pork, shrimp or beef)

For the sauce, just mix barbecue sauce, orange marmalade and a few tablespoons of soy sauce.

Toss the cooked nuggets in the sauce, add a side dish of rice or mixed veggies and it’s a meal.

You can find the full recipe over at Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons, along with some variations if you want to use slow-cooked chicken breasts. It’s a great, easy “gateway food” that can introduce kids to more authentic Chinese fare, but it’s not the only one.

More Easy Asian Food Recipes Kids Will Love

This recipe for combining peanut butter with ramen is super simple and packed with protein. You just need to pair a few pantry staples with some instant ramen and you’ll have a dish your kids will slurp up in no time.

Chicken wonton tacos are also a hit with little ones, since the Asian-Mexican food fusion puts a unique spin on the favorite dish. These small tacos are easier for kids to hold and the wonton wrappers more readily keep the filling in place!

Looking for an Asian-inspired appetizer? You can get your youngest foodies hooked on the creamy taste of crab rangoon early with this crab rangoon dip.

