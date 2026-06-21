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Man suffers serious injuries in Pismo Beach stabbing, suspect arrested

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KSBY
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Posted

A man from Bakersfield was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon for a stabbing in Pismo Beach.

According to the Pismo Beach Police Department, the stabbing happened at about 7:50 a.m. at the Addie Street public restrooms. Officers found a man with what were described as "serious" injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say witnesses identified the suspect as Jody Flowers, 60, of Bakersfield. He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department.

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